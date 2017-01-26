Lots of sun into next week

TONIGHT: Clear, quiet, and chilly conditions are in order. Look for lows around 30° with winds from the WNW between 3 and 7 mph.

FRIDAY:  Daytime highs in the upper 40s (north) to the lower 50s (south) appear reasonable under a mostly sunny sky.  It will be breezy at times with a WNW wind between 5 and 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:  We’ll stay clear and chilly. Expected lows will be in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY:  Another mostly sunny day is likely along with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY:  A few additional clouds are possible.  Seasonably cool highs in the upper 40s to around 50° should continue.

NEXT WEEK:  Dry weather looks to be the trend overall.  Temperatures will briefly moderate back into the lower 60s Tuesday.

