Lots of sun into next week

TONIGHT: Clear, quiet, and chilly conditions are in order. Look for lows around 30° with winds from the WNW between 3 and 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Daytime highs in the upper 40s (north) to the lower 50s (south) appear reasonable under a mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy at times with a WNW wind between 5 and 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: We’ll stay clear and chilly. Expected lows will be in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Another mostly sunny day is likely along with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: A few additional clouds are possible. Seasonably cool highs in the upper 40s to around 50° should continue.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather looks to be the trend overall. Temperatures will briefly moderate back into the lower 60s Tuesday.

