Lottery Could Be Added To Special Session

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he might ask legislators to consider creating a lottery during a special session in June.

He said Thursday he will do it only if the state chamber of commerce supports using a lottery to help pay for highways and bridges.

Transportation has been a big issue for the Mississippi Economic Council, but the group has not taken a public position about a lottery.

Bryant says he asked the state economist to determine how much money a lottery might generate. Republican Bryant spoke out for a lottery during the regular session, but not as a specified source of transportation funding.

Mississippi is one of six states without the game of chance.

House Speaker Philip Gunn opposes a lottery but created a group to study the issue.

