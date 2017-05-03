Lottery To Get Closer Look In Mississippi

JACKSON (WCBI) – The momentum to create a lottery to solve Mississippi’s budget woes is growing but House Speaker Phillip Gunn says he wants evidence not anecdotes to prove the lottery will create new money.

Gunn, who openly opposes the lottery, says he is forming a commission to examine exactly how a lottery will impact the state. Gunn says he primarily is looking for documentation that the lottery makes money. He says currently people pushing him to let lawmakers debate a lottery have not given him that proof. The panel will examine both the financial and operational issue along with the social and economic impact of the game of chance. Backers of the numbers game say they see Mississippians consistently cross into Tennessee and Louisiana to play and it only makes sense to keep those dollars inside the state.

The first organizational meeting took place today with others to follow. Some of the members include House Gaming Chair Rep. Richard Bennett; Rep. Nick Bain; Rep. Chris Johnson; Rep. Mac Huddleston; Rep. Cedric Burnett; MS Gaming Commissioner Allen Godfrey; Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs; PEER Director James Barber and on an as-needed basis Special Assistant to the Attorney General and Counsel to the Mississippi Gaming Commission Lou Frascogna.