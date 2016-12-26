Lottery May Get Look In Legislative Session

JACKSON (WCBI) – Lawmakers return to Jackson in just over a week and one thing will top everything else.Money and how to find it and save it.



State agencies have already been hit with one round of budget cuts less than 3 months into the new budget year and revenues continue to fall behind projections making another round of cuts likely. One funding source which has long been considered taboo might get a serious look this year. Lotteries are growing more popular in states surrounding Mississippi leaving some lawmakers wondering if that money could stay here. Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves isn’t completely sold on the idea but says the Senate might consider it under certain guidelines. Reeves says he will need to be convinced that money spent on lottery tickets is new revenue and not just dollars people are swapping from casino gaming to the lottery. He says if that happens the state would ultimately lose because gaming companies could sclae back operations and jobs to make up for that lost revenue.