Louisville Mayor Qualifies, One Alderman To Retire

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Only three candidates have qualified to run in the Louisville municipal election, and one alderman is calling it quits.

City Clerk Babs Fulton says Mayor Will Hill is seeking another term.

He does not have an opponent, at this time.

Ward 1 Alderman “Dickie” Caperton is retiring. Drew Massey has qualified to fill his seat.

Incumbent Ward 2 Alderwoman Judy McLoud has also qualfied.

The remaining board members have picked up qualifying papers and are expected to seek reelection.

Qualifying continues until March 3rd.