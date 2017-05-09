Lowndes Chase Ends In Crash, Patrol Car Damaged

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A wild chase through northern Lowndes County ends with a damaged patrol car and a man in jail.

Joshua Tate is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony fleeing, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor traffic violations.

Investigators say deputies tried to pull Tate over after he ran a red light at Ridge and Jess Lyons Roads.

Tate is accused of fleeing, taking deputies down Ridge and Military Roads and onto Highway 12.

One patrol car was rammed multiple times.

No one was injured.

Other charges are possible.

The pursuit started late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Tate was arrested earlier this year and charged with aggravated assault for an unrelated incident.