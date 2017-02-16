Lowndes County Man Breaks Mother’s Jaw, Returns To Jail

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man lands himself back in jail after breaking his mother’s jaw.

MCGEE

20-year-old Cory Tyler McGee is charged with domestic aggravated assault.

Lowndes County deputies received a disturbance call at a home on Wiley Road around 5:00 am Wednesday.

When they arrived, McGee and his wife were in an argument.

Investigators say his mother stepped in to try to break it up, and when she did, McGee turned and kneed her in the face, breaking her jaw.

McGee was already out on a felony bond, causing his bond to be revoked.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

9 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
House Fire Claims Elderly Calhoun County Man
Read More»
23 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Expert Says Mississippi’s Economy Is Still Behind National Average
Read More»
23 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
FBI: White supremacist talked of Dylann Roof-type attack
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup