A Lowndes County Man Lands Back Behind Bars

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man out of jail on a felony bond, is back behind bars after allegedly assaulting his mother.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department arrested 20-year old Cory Tyler McGee on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Wiley Road around five 0’clock Wednesday morning.

When they got there, McGee and his wife were involved in an argument and his mom reportedly stepped in to break it up.

That’s when deputies say McGee turned around and kneed her in the face, breaking her jaw.

He was charged with domestic aggravated assault.