LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies say they caught a woman inside a Steens home on Monday morning.

Investigators say Angela Chappell, 40, will be charged with burglary.

Deputies were called to a home in the Highway 50 area about 6 AM.

The homeowner alerted law enforcement that someone might be in their house.

When deputies arrived, they say they found Chappell.

No one was home at the time.

Chappell’s bond has not been set.