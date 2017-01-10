Lowndes Hindering Prosecution Arrest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies say she was warned but it was love that got her put behind bars.

Bailee Michelle Hill, 29, is charged with hindering prosecution.

Lowndes County detectives say Hill’s boyfriend, James Kevin Pickens, 26, was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Investigators alerted Hill that he was wanted and if she was helping him avoid law enforcement, she would go to jail.

Deputies received a tip about where Pickens was, then went to a home and found the couple together.

Pickens is being held on a probation violation.