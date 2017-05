LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is accused of setting his home on fire after an argument with his girlfriend.

Aaron Augustinowhicz, 62, is charged with arson.

Lowndes County deputies say the fire happened this past Saturday on Cal-Vernon Road.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say other charges are possible.

Bond has not been set and he remains in jail.