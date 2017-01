LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Crawford man remains in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Travis Malone, 33, is charged with burglary of a dwelling and sexual battery.

Lowndes County investigators say Malone went inside a Crawford home this past Friday and assaulted the homeowner.

Deputies say Malone knew the victim.

Malone’s bond has not been set.