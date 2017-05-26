MAC All-Star High School Baseball Rosters Announced

CLINTON, Miss. (MAC/WCBI) — The 44th Annual D. M. Howie High School All Star Baseball Games sponsored by the Crossroads Diamond Club will be played on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Trustmark Park in Pearl, MS.

The games will feature a Class 1A/2A game beginning at 11:00 AM, a Class 3A/4A game starting at 2:00 PM, and a Class 5A/6A game at 5:00 PM. All games will feature high school seniors. Tickets are $10.00 per person and will be available at the gate.

The North 1A/2A coaches are Jarrod Corley of Strayhorn and Ricky Lunford of Shaw.

The South 1A/2A coaches are Jacques Poole of Prentiss and Chris Shuster of Ethel.

The North 3A/4A coaches are Joel Gafford of Ripley and Will Hawkins of Nettleton. The South 3A/4A coaches include Seth Lofton of Wesson and Jeremy Parker of Northeast Jones.

The North 5A/6A squad will be guided by Conner Douglas of Warren Central and Neil Frederic of Center Hill while the South 5A/6A team will be coached by Anthony Dewitt of Hancock and David Marsland of West Harrison.

In 2016, a format change split the classifications into 3 different games.

In the first ever Class 1A/2A game the North defeated the South 14-3. In the inaugural Class 3A/4A contest, the North edged the South 11-10. In the first Class 5A/6A tilt, the South beat the North 6-4.

NORTH 1A/2A ALL STARS :

# NAME SCHOOL COACH

2 Claude Herard Eupora Clayton Dodd

2 John Mark Jolly Tupelo Christian Will Lowrey

2 Simmons Sowell Strayhorn Jarrod Corlew

2 Shotaurius Wright Shaw Ricky Lunford

4 Miller Hancock East Webster Wes Johnson

4 Hunter Lester Strayhorn Jarrod Corlew

5 Landon Zizmann Strayhorn Jarrod Corlew

7 Carson Gilliland East Webster Wes Johnson

8 A. J. Bratton Tupelo Christian Will Lowrey

15 Pedro Rubio Strayhorn Jarrod Corlwe

16 Jacob Raines East Union Chris Basil

17 Andrew Childers West Union Ashley Russell

18 Hunter Cornelius Pine Grove Vince McLemore

21 Zane Wilkinson East Union Chris Basil

23 Brock Lindley Pine Grove Vince McLemore

24 Ricky Lunford, Jr. Shaw Ricky Lunford

40 Anthony Lipsey Myrtle Robert Gordon

44 Wesley Grier Smithville Jamie Russell

COACHES: Jarrod Corlew, Strayhorn; Ricky Lunford, Shaw

SOUTH 1A/2A ALL STARS :

# NAME SCHOOL COACH

1 Ken Scott Clarkdale Scott Gibson

2 Keonte’ Daniels Noxapater Casey Orr

2 Hayes Wood Ethel Chris Shuster

3 Kellen Spann Clarkdale Scott Gibson

4 Marcus Farmer West Lowndes Todd Stanley

5 Jay Johnston Lake Jake Nester

5 R. J. Pierce Noxapater Casey Orr

7 Parker Flowers Loyd Star Jared Britt

7 Brady Jones Nanih Waiya Tyler Rogers

8 Jay Hales Pisgah Jay Trousdale

8 Cody Weeks Ethel Chris Shuster

11 Tyson Steen Ethel Chris Shuster

12 Konner Allen Loyd Star Jared Britt

12 Seth Bivens West Lincoln David Gilbert

14 Bradley Reynolds St. Joseph (Madison) Gerard McCall

15 Ben Cumberland Nanih Waiya Tyler Rogers

16 Michael Buck St. Joseph (Madison) Gerard McCall

25 Deyton Lingle Lake Jake Nester

INJ Cole Welch St. Joseph (Madison) Gerard McCall

COACHES: Jacques Poole, Prentiss; Chris Shuster, Ethel

NORTH 3A/4A ALL STARS :

# NAME SCHOOL COACH

1 Jeremy Deason Kosciusko Jonathan Jones

1 Hayden Hankins Mooreville Derek Thompson

2 Jerod Meggs Kosciusko Jonathan Jones

3 Trace Henry Mooreville Derek Thompson

6 Logan Suggs Caledonia John Wilson

8 Blaine Mercer Kossuth Josh Dowdy

9 Sam McMillin New Albany John Walker

10 Kerrigan Maness Corinth Rob Scarbrough

11 Jackson Lancaster Corinth Rob Scarbrough

14 Jovante Dorris Raymond Les Kelly

15 Kyle Crigger Corinth Rob Scarbrough

21 Dalton Combs Nettleton Will Hawkins

21 Justin Medlin Ripley Joel Gafford

22 Russell Bunch Itawamba AHS Steve Kerr

22 Cooper Cox Ripley Joel Gafford

23 Tanner Smith Houston Scott Gann

28 Brandon Hale Pontotoc Casey James

31 Colton Conlee Pontotoc Casey James

COACHES: Joel Gafford, Ripley; Will Hawkins, Nettleton

SOUTH 3A/4A ALL STARS :

# NAME SCHOOL COACH

3 Christian Aycox Newton County Wyatt Tullos, Jr.

3 Kasey Durr Lawrence County Josh Garrett

4 Nathan Foxworth Columbia Greg Owen

5 Marcus Atterberry Lawrence County Josh Garrett

5 Reis Trager East Central Michael “Bo” Long

6 Davis Bradshaw McLaurin Jeff Walker

7 Luke Harper NE Lauderdale Josh Snider

8 Woody Vowell Choctaw County Andy Young

11 Magruder O’Bannon St. Stanislaus Mark Logan

12 Felix McCullum, Jr. Seminary Jeff Graves

14 Levi Knight St. Stanislaus Mark Logan

15 Shemar Page Raleigh Matt Hardin

19 Jake Mason West Lauderdale Jerry Boatner

21 Jeremy Smith Wesson Seth Lofton

25 Chris Boyle St. Andrew’s Mark Fanning

28 Daren Smith North Pike George Lott

29 Colin Danley East Central Michael “Bo” Long

30 Tyler Lantz West Lauderdale Jerry Boatner

COACHES: Seth Lofton, Wesson; Jeremy Parker, Northeast Jones

NORTH 5A/6A TEAM :

# NAME SCHOOL COACH

1 Jake Tyrone Lewisburg Rusty Cagle

2 Bradley Smith DeSoto Central Mark Monaghan

3 Matt Crowder Madison Central Patrick Robey

4 Tyler Kersh Northwest Rankin Jeff McClaskey

4 Tyler McRight Warren Central Conner Douglas

4 Robbie Woody Madison Central Patrick Robey

5 Luke Clement DeSoto Central Mark Monaghan

5 Stephen Matthews Tupelo Justin Reed

9 Parker Lee Clinton Trave Hopkins

15 Houston Parker Saltillo

17 LaBryant Siddell Tupelo Justin Reed

17 Robert Wilcke Hernando David Lara

21 Jackson Bridges Tupelo Justin Reed

24 Reed Logsdon DeSoto Central Mark Monaghan

26 Will Hicks Germantown Brian Hardy

28 Thomas Stevens New Hope Lee Boyd

31 Hunter Riggins Hernando David Lara

32 Cordell Dunn, Jr. Center Hill Neil Frederic

COACHES: Conner Douglas, Warren Central; Neil Frederic, Center Hill

SOUTH 5A/6A TEAM :

# NAME SCHOOL COACH

1 Fisher Ray George County Brandon Davis

2 Cooper Brune Ocean Springs Brian Rea

4 Trey DeSantis West Jones Trey Sutton

5 Jordan Harris Harrison Central Pat Olmi

5 Trey Shaffer Biloxi Eddie Lofton

7 Trenton Lee Picayune Cody Stogner

7 Matt Warren Brandon Stacy Hester

8 Matt Inlow Pascagoula Richie Tillman

10 Isaac Williams St. Martin Kary Bridges

12 Castor Lee Gulfport Jamie McMahon

14 Garrett Crochet Ocean Springs Brian Rea

16 Mason Hunt Stone James Bowman

21 Brandon Parker West Harrison David Marsland

27 Justin Lockey Long Beach Shane Rutledge

32 Braxton Miller Petal Larry Watkins

34 Garrett Clarke Brandon Stacy Hester

40 Mack Pickering Oak Grove Chris McCardle

44 Drew Boyd Oak Grove Chris McCardle

COACHES: Anthony DeWitt, Hancock; David Marsland, West Harrison