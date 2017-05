YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Yalobusha man wanted for allegedly poisoning animals for pay- has been captured.

Johnathan Perrigin is being charged with the “willful killing of animals” by the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department.

He allegedly poisoned and killed 6 dogs.

Doll Stanley is with “In Defense of Animals” and says Perrigin was captured Friday night in Pontotoc.

He’s since been transferred to Yalobusha County.