AMORY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A man is under arrest for that armed robbery we reported last Wednesday in Amory.

26-year-old Sharman Thompson of Okolona is facing armed robbery charges. Police say he took money from the Cash Title Exchange in Amory.

Amory police located him Friday, Jan. 13. Monroe County deputies arrested him. Thompson is awaiting bond.

