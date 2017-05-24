Man Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges In Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The Starkville Police Department has arrested a man for a misdemeanor drug charge and a stolen gun, among other charges. Below is the release from the department.

STARKVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT:

On Saturday, May 20, 2017, at approximately 1:00 A.M. the Starkville Police Department arrested 28-year old Preston S. Harris, of Starkville. Harris was charged with possession of weapon by a felon, possession of stolen firearm, fail to stop when officer signals(misd), possession of controlled substance(misd), disorderly conduct, disregard for traffic device, no driver license, and no insurance.

Harris was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail and has a total bond of $18,131.25. His

initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court was Monday, May 22, 2017.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville

Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.