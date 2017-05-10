Man Charged With Columbus Store Robbery

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is jailed in connection with a bold daytime holdup of a Columbus store.

Detectives have charged 30 year old Calvin Brewer of Hamilton with Armed Robbery for the stickup of the Creekstone Chevron on Highway 45 North. Brewer is accused of walking in the store just before Noon April 29th, walking behind the counter with a gun and taking the cash from the register.

Bond for Brewer is denied because he is already on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a Madison County burglary charge.

Calvin Justin Brewer (30 yoa)

40145 Seely Road

Hamilton, MS