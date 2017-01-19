Man Dies At Houston Airport

HOUSTON (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County man has died after he jumped a fence and climbed a 60 foot light tower at the Houston Airport.Authorities say they responded to reports of a man on the light tower around 5 this morning and attempted to talk him into coming back down. During those negotiations, the man jumped from the tower to the ground below. He was carried to North Mississippi Medical Center where Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says he died from multiple trauma. WCBI is not releasing his name

