Man Dies After Being Struck By Car

STARKVILLE ( WCBI) – A Starkville man is dead after being hit while riding his bike Sunday evening.

Starkville Police say 54 year old Jay Burrell of Starkville was unresponsive when officers arrived to the accident scene on Highway 25 near Pinelake Church. Coroner Michael Hunt pronounced Burrell dead on the scene. The body is being sent to Pearl for an autopsy. The incident is still under investigation and there is no word on any charges being filed against the driver of the car who hit the bicyclist.