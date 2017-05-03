Man Faces Murder Charge In Monroe County Case

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Wednesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced the charge a man is facing after he was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of another man.

45-year-old William Paul Key Jr. is facing one count of murder. A judge set bond at $100,000.

The victim is his neighbor, 35-year-old Jerad Smith. Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says he died after being shot four to five times with a handgun on Bethlehem Road Tuesday morning.

Cantrell believes the two men had an ongoing feud for years.