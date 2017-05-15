Man Found In Luxapalila Creek Identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators identify the man found in the Luxapalila Creek on Monday morning.

Willie George Cotton, 54, was found a little more than 500 yards from the Luxapalila Park boat landing.

Columbus Fire and Rescue recovered Cotton.

Investigators say a person in the park spotted Cotton’s body.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says Cotton was last seen this past Tuesday. A missing persons report was filed Friday.

Coroner Greg Merchant says an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.

Right now, Merchant is classifying this incident as a death investigation.

Deputies are handling the investigation, right now, because the report was filed with the county.

If the autopsy reveals criminal activity, the police department will take over the case.

Luxapalila Park is owned and operated by the city of Columbus, and the Columbus Police Department has jurisdiction in the park.