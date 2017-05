WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man indicted for robbing a West Point store is back in Clay County.

Shun Woods, 35, is charged with armed robbery.

He’s accused of robbing the Little Rascals Exxon with a gun on October 23, 2016.

Woods was being jailed in Shelby County, Tennessee.

A Governor’s warrant was signed to bring him to the Clay County jail.

Sheriff Eddie Scott set his bail at $100,000.

Nolli Neal of Memphis was also charged in connection with the crime last October.