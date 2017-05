LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is still in the hospital after a Sunday evening crash in Lowndes County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 69, near Concord Road, about 5.

At least two people were ejected from the 2003 Honda Pilot.

Three adults and three young children were in the vehicle.

One child and one adult male were airlifted from the scene. The child was treated and released.

The accident remains under investigation.