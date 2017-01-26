Mathiston Man Recovering After Thursday Morning Crash

MONROE CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Mathiston man is recovering in a Tupelo hospital after a Thursday morning crash.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 11:00 a.m. at the on-ramp to US 45 Alternate.

A north-bound 1994 Toyota pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Terry Carr, Jr. flipped after colliding with a south-bound 2008 gold Chevrolet Impala, driven by 65-year-old Govner Cunningham Jr., that was trying to make a left turn onto the south-bound on-ramp.

Carr was ejected from his truck. He was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Cunningham, of Nettleton, sustained no injuries in the crash.

MHP continues to investigate the accident.

