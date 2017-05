LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton boy is missing and state and local law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help to find him.

12 year old Gavin Bailey was last seen at 9 :00 AM Tuesday at Nettleton Junior High School.

Bailey is a white male – 5 feet 8 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen him or know where he might be you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department (662) 841-9040