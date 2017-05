STARKVILLE (WCBI) – A Mississippi Department of Transportation employee seriously burned ina Monday accident is recovering.

Nate Collier of Starkville was burned in a flash fire at a Starkville store as he attempted to fuel a tractor. Family members say he had surgery Monday and is doing well. They do ask citizens to continue to pray for his continued recovery. A second MDOT worker was also burned but Jalontae Harris also of Starkville is back on the job today.