MDWFP Chief Gets Raise

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is getting a pay raise of just over $20,000 a year.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2iZvhlf ) the department’s governing commission recently approved the raise, which took effect Jan. 1.

The director, Sam Polles, was previously being paid $126,668. His salary rises to $147,216.

He has held the job since 1992.

Commission chairman Billy Deviney tells the newspaper that he and other commissioners have been trying for two years to increase Polles’ pay, which was lower than the pay for directors in some other states.

Research by the Mississippi Personnel Board showed wildlife agency directors in surrounding states made an average of $141,513 in 2015. Louisiana’s director had the lowest salary, at $123,614.

