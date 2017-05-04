MEMA Starts Process Of Seeking Federal Storm Help

JACKSON (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is asking FEMA to come help determine the amount of damage suffered from the April 30th tornado outbreak.

Director Lee Smithson wants the federal inspectors to gauge if Montgomery and Holmes County are eligible for individual assistance. That would mean residents of Kilmichael and Durant could get federal dollars to help recover. MEMA says it will seek public aid to help city and county governments recover costs of cleanup in Calhoun, Montgomery and two other counties. The big question is whether the state suffered enough damage to meet the threshold required for federal assistance. The most recent cont confirms 26 tornadoes hit that day.