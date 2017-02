IUKA (WCBI) – A welfare check turns into a felony arrest forr Tishomingo Couty deputies. Deputies spotted a man slumped over in his car in the parking lot of a local business Wednesday.

The officers feared Ronald Gann needed medical attention but after numerous efforts to wake it him they determined he was under the influence. During a check for weapons officers found methamphetamine in his pocket. He is now charged with possession of meth.