Mexican disarmament expert’s Nobel medal heads to auction

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 1982 file photo, co-winner of the 1982 Nobel Peace Prize, Alfonso Garcia Robles, of Mexico, poses with his Nobel prize diploma and medal in Oslo, Norway, awarded for his work on behalf of nuclear disarmament. The Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded to the Mexican diplomat and nuclear disarmament expert will be auctioned in April 2017. Christie’s in New York made the announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the 50th anniversary of the signing of a treaty that created a nuclear-free zone in Latin America and the Caribbean. (AP Photo/Jens O. Kvale, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded in 1982 to a Mexican diplomat and nuclear disarmament expert will be auctioned in April.

Christie’s in New York made the announcement on Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of the signing of a treaty that created a nuclear-free zone in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The driving force behind the treaty was the late Alfonso Garcia Robles (ROHB’-lehs). He was a foreign minister and ambassador before becoming Mexico’s permanent representative to the United Nations Committee on Disarmament.

Christie’s specialist Becky MacGuire says the 18-carat gold medal, being offered by Garcia Robles’ family, is a “tangible symbol of mankind’s struggle for peace.”

The presale estimate is $400,000 to $600,000.

It will be part of an April 28 auction of rare decorative arts and objects of cultural significance.