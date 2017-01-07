MHP Has Busy Friday; Roads Still Slippery On Saturday

UNDATED (WCBI) – State troopers worked furiously to deal with hundreds of calls Friday. The latest numbers show MHP worked 134 crashes and an additional 296 motorist assistance calls . The sleet and snow has ended but many problem areas remain. This is a map where icy roads are still an issue

Troop G in Starkville says Winston and Noxubee counties continue to be trouble spots as this picture from Southern Winston County shows Pavement temperatures may not rise enough during the day to clear all roadways so travel should be limited and motorists should still be cautious of black ice Saturday night as remaining water refreezes.