MHP Details Accident Which Claimed Life Of MSU Track Team Member

MHP RELEASE

A fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Mayhew Rd. and MS 182 Sunday morning around 1:24 AM.

A 2017 MHP SUV was traveling east on MS 182 in order to verify a report of a vehicle leaving the roadway at 16th Section road on MS 182 when a 2002 green Toyota Corolla entered the roadway traveling north from Mayhew Rd. The SUV collided with the left side of the Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla, 21 year old Noel Collier from Madison was transported to OCH initially then to UMC Jackson with moderate injuries.

There were 2 passengers in the Corolla: A front seat passenger, Tanequa Alexander, a 22 year old female from Ridgeland who was initially transported to OCH before being transferred to NMMC Tupelo with moderate injuries and a back seat passenger Kaelin Kersh, a 22 year old female from Pearl who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Oktibbeha County Coroner.

The MHP Trooper involved in the crash was transported by patrol vehicle to BMH in Columbus for minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.