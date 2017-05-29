MHP Issues Holiday Enforcement Totals, Urges Everyone To Be Safe

MISSISSIPPI ( MHP PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol has issued over 4,000 tickets so far during this holiday weekend that will continue through tonight.

90 impaired drivers have been removed from the roadways, and troopers have investigated 88 crashes so far.

Troopers have also recorded two fatalities so far during the holiday weekend.

James Bullock, 21, of Lexington, died Saturday, May 27th, after his vehicle left the roadway and collided into a tree. The crash happened in Holmes County on MS 12.

Another fatality was recorded in Lawrence County on Sunday, May 28th. Details of this fatality have not been released.

MHP is still urging everyone to “Drive to Survive” as motorist travel back home after the long weekend.