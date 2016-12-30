MHP Makes Pot Bust At Routine Checkpoint

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man will spend the new year behind bars on a felony charge.

27-year-old Lavaris Yates is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, along with several other misdemeanor charges.

On Thursday afternoon, MHP was conducting a routine driver’s license checkpoint on Highway 45 Alternate, just south of Askew Road.

Yates went through the checkpoint, and that’s when MHP officers found over 5 lbs. of marijuana in his vehicle.

Yates was arrested and booked into the Lowndes County Jail, where he is awaiting his first court appearance.

