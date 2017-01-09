MHP Responds To Winter Weather Incidents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Winter weather keeps state troopers busy this past weekend.

Troop G, based in Starkville, reports about 27 calls for assistance.

Those calls could be for an accident or if someone needed help getting out of a ditch.

Most of the incidents were reported in Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Winston Counties.

Meanwhile, Troop F in New Albany says took 50 calls for help in about three hours this past Friday.

Many of the incidents were reported along the Tennessee border in Alcorn, Benton, Tippah and Tishomingo Counties.