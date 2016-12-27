MHP Wraps Up Christmas Enforcement

JACKSON (WCBI) – State troopers have put the cap on a busy Christmas travel season.

The reporting period which ran from the 23rd through midnight last night saw troopers write just over 46 hundred citations and work two fatal crashes. One of those in Lee County that claimed two lives. A breakdown of districts in our area shows the following:
Troop D issued 494 tickets with 5 DUI and one drug arrest,  Troop E registered 140 citations but 14 of those took drunk drivers off the road. Troop F based in New Albany issued 481 violations with 9 DUI and Starkville’s Troop G wrote just under 500 tickets and locked up 5 suspected drunk drivers…

