Mild Through Wednesday, Wet Weekend.

TUESDAY PLANNER

TONIGHT: Clear and cool overnight. Light southerly breeze. Overnight lows around 40.

TOMORROW: Warm in the afternoon. Mainly sunny, with a westerly breeze. Highs around 70.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Cool once again. A few clouds overnight. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase throughout the day. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s. A stray shower is possible after lunch. Overnight mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

REST OF FORECAST PERIOD: More clouds than sun to round out the week. At least a small chance of showers possible through the end of the week, with better rain chances coming on the weekend.

