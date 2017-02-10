Mild Weekend On Tap

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds will fill back in and we’ll be overcast by sunrise. Southerly breezes are going to continue between 5 and 15 mph. All of this means warmer overnight lows generally in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:  Look for a cloudy start with a few more breaks as the day goes on. Highs should be in the low 70s.  Breezy SSW winds between 10 and 20 mph will continue.

SUNDAY:  Mild highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s stick around.  A cold front is going to push through during the day and it may squeeze out a few more showers. Rain chances stand at 40%.

MONDAY:  Breezy and cooler conditions return in the wake of the cold front.  Skies will be partly cloudy and highs should be in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:  Valentine’s Day looks dry but clouds are expected to increase during the day. Highs stay in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:  Areas of showers are likely as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Cool low 50s may be the best we can do for high temperatures.

THURSDAY:  Mostly sunny conditions take over but it’ll remain on the chilly side with highs in the low 50s.

