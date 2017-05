LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton boy that was reported missing today has been found safe in Monroe County.

12 year old Gavin Bailey was last seen at 9 :00 AM Tuesday at Nettleton Junior High School. He was reported missing, and state and local law enforcement officials put out a plea for the public to help find him.

WCBI’s Joey Barnes was told by law enforcement that Bailey was found safe in Monroe County late Tuesday afternoon. No additional details are available at this time.