Mississippi House Passes Campaign Finance Reform Bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Mississippi lawmakers aren’t wasting any time with a bill that would tighten restrictions on how legislators can spend campaign contributions.

A bill passed in the House Wednesday with bipartisan support that prohibits the use of campaign donations for personal use. It will allow the ethics commission to enforce infractions.

Some lawmakers have said that “legalized bribery” is happening around the state.

House Speaker Philip Gunn and other Republicans have said campaign reform is a top priority this year. A similar bill died in the House last year after passing unanimously in the Senate.

The bill would take effect in 2018. It will now go in front of the Senate.