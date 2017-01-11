Mississippi House Passes Campaign Finance Reform Bill

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Mississippi lawmakers aren’t wasting any time with a bill that would tighten restrictions on how legislators can spend campaign contributions.

A bill passed in the House Wednesday with bipartisan support that prohibits the use of campaign donations for personal use. It will allow the ethics commission to enforce infractions.

Some lawmakers have said that “legalized bribery” is happening around the state.

House Speaker Philip Gunn and other Republicans have said campaign reform is a top priority this year. A similar bill died in the House last year after passing unanimously in the Senate.

The bill would take effect in 2018. It will now go in front of the Senate.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

arab-city-schools
19 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Lawsuit Claims Special Needs Student Strapped To Chair
Read More»
LYNCH
29 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Attorney General To Deliver Final Speech In Alabama
Read More»
news-default1-old
33 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Afternoon Weather Update
Read More»
﻿
More News»