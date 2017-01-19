Mississippi Legislature Commends President Obama

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The Republican-controlled Mississippi legislature passed a bipartisan measure Thursday commending President Barack Obama.

The Senate has called the Democrat “one of the most consequential presidents in recent history.” No senator opposed the resolution though many were absent due to this week’s inauguration in Washington. Both the House and the Senate have pushed back against much of the president’s agenda during his time in the White House.

The resolution Thursday says the first black U.S. president “led the country through a serious economic crisis,” ended the Iraq war and enacted health care reform.

“Whereas, having served as President of these United States for two terms, President Obama will be recorded in history to be one of the most consequential presidents in recent history,” the resolution says. “Barack Obama did indeed change the country’s trajectory, by doing pretty much what he said he would.”

The measure will move to the House for consideration.