Mississippi National Guard Training Incident Kills One, Injures Three

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – One Mississippi Army National Guard Soldier was killed and three others were injured during training operations Monday night at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

The four soldiers are all assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, and were participating in a large-scale training exercise at the base at the time of the incident.

The three injured soldiers were transferred by military helicopter to the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California, and are in stable condition, according to hospital staff.

The soldiers’ names are being withheld until 24 hours after the families of the victims have been notified. The incident is currently under investigation.