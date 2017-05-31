Mississippi State, Ole Miss Reveal Partial List of Primetime Football Games in 2017

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) — Mississippi State football’s 2017 home slate will feature at least two games under the lights in Davis Wade Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday at spring meetings.

The Bulldogs’ Sept. 16 SEC opener against LSU will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2. The Egg Bowl returns to Thanksgiving night for a 6:30 p.m. CT primetime start on ESPN from Starkville.

It marks the eighth straight year that MSU-LSU will be a primetime contest. The series has been decided by five points or less in each of the last three meetings.

The remainder of MSU’s television schedule will be announced at a later date and throughout the fall.

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) – Kickoff times and TV assignments for 2017 Ole Miss football games against South Alabama, California and Mississippi State were announced Wednesday.

The Rebels’ Sept. 2 season opener at home against the South Alabama Jaguars will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and be shown on ESPNU.

A Sept. 16 road trip to play the Pac-12’s California Golden Bears will feature a 9:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.

The annual Battle for the Golden Egg against the Mississippi State Bulldogs will be played Nov. 23 in Starkville at 6:30 p.m., also on ESPN.