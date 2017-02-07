Mississippi State Rises to Program-Best No. 3 Ranking in Newest Coaches Poll

(Photo Courtesy: Kelly Price, MSU Athletics)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State women’s basketball added another first to the extensive list it has compiled under Vic Schaefer.

The latest came Tuesday as the Bulldogs rose to a school-record No. 3 in the latest USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll.

State earned the record ranking a day after moving up to No. 4 in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25. The Bulldogs have been in both polls 50-straight weeks.

The Bulldogs have maintained their position in the Top 5 for 10-straight weeks by compiling a 23-1 overall record and 9-1 SEC mark. State sits a half game back of South Carolina for the league lead.

MSU and South Carolina are two of three SEC teams in the poll. The Gamecocks stayed at No. 6, while Tennessee remained at No. 25.

Mississippi State returns to action at Humphrey Coliseum Thursday, hosting Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll – February 7, 2016

Rnk. Team Rcd. Pts. Pvs.

1 Connecticut (31) 22-0 775 1

2 Maryland 23-1 739 3

3 Mississippi State 23-1 695 4

4 Florida State 22-2 660 5

5 Baylor 23-2 652 2

6 South Carolina 20-2 640 6

7 Notre Dame 22-3 588 8

8 Washington 22-3 533 10

9 Oregon State 22-2 527 11

10 Texas 19-4 503 13

11 Stanford 20-4 429 9

12 UCLA 18-5 425 12

13 Ohio State 21-5 405 14

14 Louisville 20-6 400 7

15 Duke 20-4 375 15

16 DePaul 20-5 280 17

T17 Miami (Fla.) 17-6 262 16

T17 North Carolina State 17-6 262 19

19 Syracuse 17-7 190 21

20 Oklahoma 18-6 167 22

21 Arizona State 15-8 163 18

22 Michigan 19-5 120 NR

23 South Florida 18-4 98 20

24 California 17-7 52 NR

25 Tennessee 15-8 36 25

Others Receiving Votes: West Virginia (16-7) 22; Texas A&M (17-6) 19; Temple (17-5) 14; Northwestern (17-6) 12; Creighton (17-6) 10; Wisconsin-Green Bay (19-4) 10; Drake (18-4) 5; Kansas State (17-7) 4; Arkansas-Little Rock (17-6) 3; Tulane (15-8) 1.