Mississippi Tornadoes Confirmed, Winds Caused Alabama Deaths

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The National Weather Service has assessed some of the storms that caused damage Monday in Southern Mississippi. It says today eight tornadoes hit the state Monday.

The strongest caused destruction near Mount Olive, an EF-2 with winds over 100 miles per hour.

There have been at least 19 tornadoes so far in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia.

But the National Weather Service says it wasn’t a tornado that killed four people Monday in southeast Alabama. It says straight-line winds caused a tree to crash through a mobile home.

There was an EF-2 tornado that touched down in Alabama Monday. The worst destruction was at the National Peanut Festival grounds.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

news graphic - crime 4
54 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Columbus P.D. Kick Off the New Year with Credit Card Fraud and Aggravated Assault Arrests
Read More»
news-default1-old
54 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Area Chamber Of Commerce To Keep Interim President
Read More»
news-default1-old
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Police Say Columbus Man Held Woman Against Her Will
Read More»
﻿
More News»