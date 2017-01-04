Mississippi Tornadoes Confirmed, Winds Caused Alabama Deaths

The National Weather Service has assessed some of the storms that caused damage Monday in Southern Mississippi. It says today eight tornadoes hit the state Monday.

The strongest caused destruction near Mount Olive, an EF-2 with winds over 100 miles per hour.

There have been at least 19 tornadoes so far in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia.

But the National Weather Service says it wasn’t a tornado that killed four people Monday in southeast Alabama. It says straight-line winds caused a tree to crash through a mobile home.

There was an EF-2 tornado that touched down in Alabama Monday. The worst destruction was at the National Peanut Festival grounds.