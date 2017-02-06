Momentum Builds For Surveillance Cameras At City Parks

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Residents in one Tupelo neighborhood say it’s time to put surveillance cameras in a local park, that was the scene of a shooting several days before Christmas.

On December 22nd, a basketball game was taking place at Theron Nichols Park in South Tupelo, when shots rang out.

Two people were hit, one of them, a high school football player, was paralyzed. The other victim was treated and released.

Since that time, the Southern Heights neighborhood has been on edge. On Tuesday night, residents will talk to city council members about the need for security cameras at the park.

“Cameras would definitely be a big help because we could identify some of the activity that goes on in the park. It won’t prevent something from happening, it might deter something from happening but it would absolutely be easy to identify people involved in whatever activity that’s illegal or not appropriate in the park,” said Patti Thompson, of the Southern Heights Neighborhood Association.

City officials say they are looking at options for placing surveillance cameras at all major parks throughout Tupelo.