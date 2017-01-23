Monday Forecast: Clouds Linger; Cool & Breezy

TODAY: A breezy, gray start to the day will give way to a gradually clearing sky, but clouds could certainly linger for a large chunk of the day. Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: The wind relaxes as the anomalous, bizarre-type weather system finally makes its departure. Some patchy fog is possible to develop after midnight; lows are expected to drop into the 30s.

TUESDAY: We warm things up into the 60s once again in advance of our next system taking shape over the Plains. Expect a good amount of sunshine with a southerly breeze up to 15-20 mph developing by afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: While this system will be rather energized, it will not have the copious amounts of moisture among other ingredients our previous system had. As a result, only isolated showers are expected along the cold front during the day.

END OF WEEK: While no substantial intrusion of cold air will follow Wednesday’s front, it will start to feel more like late January as temperatures to return to normal values. Expect a good supply of sun each day with highs in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Western U.S. ridging and a persistent trough over the eastern states will certainly keep things cool in the Mid-South, with perhaps a shot of colder air looming for the end of the weekend. Overall, despite a relatively active upper-air pattern, the weather at the surface will remain relatively benign.

