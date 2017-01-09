Monday Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Milder

Today's Forecast

Today's Forecast

TODAY: After another very cold start, temperatures will be able to rebound better later today. Expect highs in the upper 40s with a nice south breeze developing.

TONIGHT: That southerly wind and some clouds will help keep temperature from falling too far past the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail as moisture continues to increase. As a cold front approaches late in the day, a few showers are possible but at least the daylight hours should be dry.

WEDNESDAY: The core of the energy associated with the aforementioned front will bypass us well to the north, but a stalling front and decent moisture should prove sufficient to generate a scattering of showers through the day. Daytime highs should reach the upper 60s.

REST OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Above-average temperatures will continue from Thursday into the weekend as ridging persists over the Gulf into the southeast states. A few showers are possible each day, but the majority of the rain will be light and scattered in nature – most places stay dry. A southern Plains trough could bring an increase in rain early next week.

