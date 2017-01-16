Monday Forecast: Variably Cloudy & Mild

TODAY: The status quo of mild winter weather continues as highs reach the 70s under a variably cloudy sky. Some patchy morning fog will dissipate by 9-10 AM as gusty southerly breezes develop. A stray shower or two is possible through the day as well.

TONIGHT: A cold front inches closer from the northwest, and accordingly showers and possibly a thunderstorm become possible during the late evening/overnight hours. Lows will drop off into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: The weather turns a bit wetter as rain becomes possible at times with embedded storms as well. A few stronger storms with gusty winds up to 40 mph will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Daytime highs should still reach the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: The aforementioned cold front will press far enough southward to allow some slightly cooler air to move into the region, but highs still manage the middle 60s with mostly dry weather expected for the daytime hours. Some evening showers will be possible.

THURSDAY: Rain and thunderstorms become likely again by afternoon and evening as another disturbance approaches from the west. A favorable surface low track could bring the threat for stronger storms into the region as well, so stay tuned.

FRIDAY: A drier day is expected as we transition from system to system. Highs reach the lower to middle 70s with just a small risk of a shower (owing to the generally unsettled weather pattern).

WEEKEND: Yet another system is poised to impact a large part of the Southeast states; right now, the primary timing window for additional rain and storms appears to be Saturday evening…stay tuned.

