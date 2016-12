WREN (WCBI) – A Friday afternoon motorcycle crash kills a Monroe County man.

Coroner Alan Gurley says 35 year old Cole Archer of Wren died in the collision. Archer was eastbound in Central Grove Road when he collided with a westbound PT Cruiser. Gurley says Archer was airlifted to NMMC where he died from multiple trauma just after 11 Friday evening.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Department is investigating.